Perris Man, 29, Arrested After Authorities Find Woman Dead and 2 Others Wounded

Posted 5:49 PM, September 10, 2019

A 29-year-old Perris man was arrested after a woman was found dead and two others wounded at a home in Perris, authorities said Tuesday.

Anthony Varela, 29, is seen in a photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Sept. 10, 2019.

Anthony Varela was identified as the suspect in the deadly assault after deputies were called to a home along Whirlaway Street last Saturday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a report of multiple people being assaulted at the house at 11:22 p.m.

A woman who had died from her injuries and another woman and man who both suffered what sheriff’s officials described as “traumatic injuries” were discovered at the home, according to authorities. The two wounded victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Varela was later booked into Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Central Homicide Investigator Alfaro at 760-393-3528 or 951-955-2777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through this online form.

