Preliminary Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes Wildomar Area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 jolted the Wildomar area of Riverside County on Tuesday afternoon.

The temblor struck about 1:21 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about a mile east of Wildomar and four miles northwest of Murrieta.

Light shaking was felt throughout the region; KTLA viewers reporting feeling the temblor in Riverside, Fontana, Victorville, Long Beach, Laguna Hills and many other areas.

One said it felt like a train going by, while another reported it felt stronger than the magnitude indicated.

The area where the quake hit is not far from where firefighters were battling the Tenaja Fire. The blaze, which erupted last Wednesday, has burned 1,926 acres and is 94 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

