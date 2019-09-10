Search for Person Who Robbed Santa Monica Wells Fargo Spurs Shelter in Place Order, School Lockdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shelter in place order was issued for some Santa Monica residents and an elementary school was placed on lockdown amid the search for the armed person who robbed a Wells Fargo on Tuesday, police said.

About 9:51 a.m., a masked individual with a "shotgun type firearm" entered the bank near Montana Avenue and Ninth Street and demanded money, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The assailant then apparently made off with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Officers are searching the area of Ninth and Idaho Avenue for the person, and asked have asked residents there to remain inside, keeping all their doors and windows locked.

Roosevelt Elementary School, which is located in the 800 block of Montana, was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, according to the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District.

All students and staff are safe," the district tweeted just before 11 a.m. "Please don’t come to school right now."

Police have not released a description of the assailant, and the search for the individual was ongoing as of early afternoon.

No additional information was immediately provided.

