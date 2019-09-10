Second Chances & Giving Back with Danny Trejo

Actor, social justice activist, and restaurateur Danny Trejo joins Jason and Bobby in the News Director’s Office. Danny talks about his involvement with Project Angel Food. He also shares some of his storied history, including how he escaped a troubled past and found his way onto television and film. Danny reflects on his career, his life philosophy, and also recounts the harrowing moments he helped rescue a baby from a car crash.

“Everything good that has happened to me is a direct result of helping someone else.”

-Danny Trejo

