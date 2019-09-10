Thief Drives Off With 3 Mailboxes Stolen From Riverside Post Office

Police are searching for whoever stole three mailboxes from in front of a post office in Riverside Monday night.
The mailboxes were taken from a post office located in the 10200 block of Hole Avenue, Riverside Police Department Det. Detmer confirmed.
A witness from a neighboring business called police about 10 p.m. and told them she saw sparks coming from the post office area before someone put three mailboxes into a white pickup truck.
The witness said it was too dark to see the suspect, so no description was available.
Investigators are searching for any possible surveillance video of the crime.
33.980601 -117.375494