Thief Drives Off With 3 Mailboxes Stolen From Riverside Post Office

Police are searching for whoever stole three mailboxes from in front of a post office in Riverside Monday night.

The mailboxes were taken from a post office located in the 10200 block of Hole Avenue, Riverside Police Department Det. Detmer confirmed.

A witness from a neighboring business called police about 10 p.m. and told them she saw sparks coming from the post office area before someone put three mailboxes into a white pickup truck.

The witness said it was too dark to see the suspect, so no description was available.

Investigators are searching for any possible surveillance video of the crime.