Trump Officials in L.A. to Survey Homelessness Crisis Amid Report of Trump-Ordered 'Crackdown'

Intensifying the focus on California and its homelessness crisis, at least a dozen Trump administration officials are in Los Angeles on a mission to better understand what’s playing out in the city and state on the issue.

The visit comes after relentless criticism by President Trump of places like Los Angeles and San Francisco for the large numbers of people who live in squalid conditions on the street.

The group includes White House, Department of Housing and Urban Development and Domestic Policy Council officials and is led by Ben Hobbs, Trump’s special assistant for domestic policy. They met with members of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s staff and toured skid row downtown, according to sources involved in the meetings.

The Washington Post, citing four unnamed government officials, reported Tuesday that the president has called for a “crackdown” on the problem in the state. The story said officials are considering how to move people living on the streets into government facilities. They have also considered clearing homeless encampments as well.

