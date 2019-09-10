U.S. Median Income Stayed Flat in 2018; Poverty Rate Fell Slightly

Median US household income stayed essentially flat in 2018 at $63,200, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Tuesday.

But the poverty rate fell slightly to 11.8% last year, down from 12.3% the year before.

The report provides a look at how Americans’ pocketbooks have fared in the first half of the Trump administration. Median income edged up 1.8% in President Donald Trump’s first year in office but has plateaued despite a strong job market and historically low unemployment.

Employers added nearly 2.7 million jobs in 2018, compared to 2.2 million in 2017. The unemployment rate hovered near a 50-year low for several months last year.

The pace of job growth, however, has slowed recently. Cracks in the economy are beginning to show as the trade war between the US and China revs up.