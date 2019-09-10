You could win a trip to Hawaiʻi!

Experience the aloha spirit on the Island of Hawaiʻi. With some of the best beaches in the Pacific and breathtaking scenery hawaiʻi will leave you inspired and surpass your expectations. And KTLA 5 wants to send you there! Text “HAWAII” to 515151 for your chance to win round-trip airfare for 2 to the island of Hawaiʻi, 5 nights at the Fairmont Orchid luxury resort, a guided volcano tour from Hawaii Forest & Trail, a $250 gift card to Merriman’s Restaurant Waimea, and a $500 Uber gift card. From the snow-capped mountains to the black sand beaches, the island of Hawaiʻi will impress and inspire you. Message and data rates apply. Enter for your chance to win today!

KTLA 5

PRESENTS

“FIVE NIGHTS ON THE ISLAND OF HAWAII”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) on September 10, 2019 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on September 16, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

Enter via text message:

During the Sweepstakes Period, using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 515151 with only the word HAWAII in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Message and data rates may apply (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. If any dispute arises as to identity of any text message entrant, an entrant will be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on the cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword will be eligible.

Or…

Enter online:

During the Sweepstakes Period, go to http://www.ktla.com/hawaii, and accurately complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including the code word, your name, and telephone number. You must also have a valid email account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry.

Conditions applicable to all entries:

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Received entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Multiple entries from the same person or email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. It is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are age 18 or older as of September 10, 2019, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the end of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of KTLA, LLC, other media companies (including television, cable television and radio), Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau, Hawaiian Airlines, other prize providers, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and members of their immediate families (spouse, parent or child) living in the same household, are not eligible to enter or win.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

After September 9, 2019, all valid entries submitted during the Sweepstakes Period will be combined into a single entry pool. Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. One (1) winner will be selected at random from the pooled entries, subject to verification and compliance with these Rules.

The winner will be notified by telephone or email. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within seventy-two (72) hours of the initial attempted notification by phone call or email from Sponsor (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the selected winner may be disqualified and Sponsor may select an alternate winner at random from all remaining valid entries.

THE PRIZE

The winner will receive the following (“the Prize”):

Gift cards redeemable for up to $1,600 in airfare, fees and services from Hawaiian Airlines. Terms and conditions for Hawaiian Airlines gift cards may be found at https://www.hawaiianairlines.com/my-account/hawaiianmiles/gift-card-purchase/termsandconditions

Five nights of accommodations for two people in an ocean view room at the Fairmont Orchid Hotel, 1 North Kaniku Drive, Kohala Coast, HI, 96743. Included in the winner’s hotel stay is at least one day of access for the winner and their guest to the breakfast buffet at Orchid Court, and two “Fun & Sun” activity passes which entitle the bearer to complimentary snorkel and stand up paddle equipment rental.

A gift certificate redeemable for one Volcano Unveiled tour for two people from Hawaii Forest & Trail, 73-5593 A Olowalu Street, Kailua-Kona, HI, 96740.

A gift card redeemable for up to $250 in food and beverages at Merriman’s Waimea, 65-1227 Opelo Road, Kamuela, HI, 96743

A gift card redeemable for up to $500 in transportation services from Uber. Use of this gift card requires an active and valid Uber account, which can be obtained for free at uber.com. Uber gift card terms and conditions may be found at https://www.uber.com/legal/payments/gift-cards/en-us/

ARV of the Prize is $6,800.00. If the actual retail value of the Prize is less than this amount, the difference, if any, will not be awarded to the winner. Winner is solely responsible for any and all expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly described above, including but not limited to, ground transportation, in-room charges (e.g., mini-bar, room service, telephone, movies, etc.), meals and beverages, gratuities and personal incidentals. In the event the winner does not use the Prize by September 30, 2020, it shall be forfeited. Winner may be required to provide a valid major credit card or other acceptable form of payment, as determined in the hotel’s sole discretion, upon hotel check-in. All in-room charges, telephone calls, meals, beverages, hotel upgrades, amenities, personal incidentals and any other expenses charged to the winner’s hotel room will be charged to the Winner’s credit card or deducted from the deposit provided. Airfare and hotel accommodations are subject to availability at time of booking. The prize is not available, and may not be redeemed, for the period from December 20, 2019 through January 4, 2020.

Neither Sponsor nor Prize Providers will be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the hotel, the airline or any other persons providing services and accommodations to winner. Winner and guest agree to comply with all applicable venue regulations in connection with the prize.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established by the Sponsor in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, cancel or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in sweepstakes entries, may be used by Sponsor for marketing and promotional purposes. The sweepstakes is subject to KTLA’s privacy policy, found at www.ktla.com/privacypolicy and KTLA’s Terms of Service, found at www.ktla.com/termsofservice.

By entering, entrants agree that Sponsor’s and Prize Providers’ decisions on all matters relating to this sweepstakes and the Prize are final, binding and incontestable.

Winner is responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the value of the Prize.

No element of the Prize is replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, traded, rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, or substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Prize Provider. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right, but will have no obligation, to substitute the Prize, or any portion thereof, with a prize or prize element of equivalent or greater value, in their sole discretion, if the Prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason. Prize is subject to restrictions, including those stated on the airfare documents.

By participating in the sweepstakes, entrants agree that, if selected as the winner, entrant and his/her travel companion agree: (a) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Providers, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, directors, agents and employees of each of them (collectively, “Released Parties”), from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, liabilities, expenses or losses of any kind arising out of the entrant’s or guest’s participation in this sweepstakes, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the Prize (or any element thereof) and any prize-related activity and travel, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage or any other loss or injury of any kind; (b) entrant will not seek, and under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain, an award of, and entrant waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (c) all causes of action arising out of or connected with this sweepstakes shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (d) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs; (e) Sponsor and its licensees will have the right to use the entrant’s and travel companion’s name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness in any and all media for promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes. without further compensation or notice; and (f) as a condition of receiving the Prize, the winner and travel companion, within seven (7) days after being notified by Sponsor, must provide valid state-issued identification, fill out and sign an IRS Form W-9 and execute Sponsor’s prepared form of Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Agreement, containing the foregoing provisions, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the Prize.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants, Sponsor and Prize Provider in connection with this sweepstakes, will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflicts of law rules or provisions.

Copy of rules/Name of winner: For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to “FIVE NIGHTS ON THE ISLAND OF HAWAII”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. Requests must be received by October 31, 2019.

Prize Providers :

Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau, 2270 Kalakaua Ave., Suite 801, Honolulu, HI, 96815;

Fairmont Orchid Hotel, 1 North Kaniku Drive, Kohala Coast, HI, 96743;

Hawaii Forest & Trail, 73-5593 A Olowalu Street, Kailua-Kona, HI, 96740;

Merriman’s Waimea, 65-1227 Opelo Road, Kamuela, HI, 96743