× 2 Arrested in Connection With Eastvale Community Mailbox Theft

Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of a community mailbox in the city of Eastvale, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Nadia Gomez-Nunez, 41, and David Avila, 31, both residents of Eastvale were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy, mail theft, and other charges following an investigation into the disappearance of the community mailbox at Emmerdale Street and Kensington Court on Sept. 5.

A deputy assigned to the Eastvale Police Department responded to the scene, where the suspects had removed the entire community mailbox from the ground and fled the scene. Deputies said a resident provided investigators with surveillance footage which captured images of the suspects and the vehicle used in the crime.

The investigation led authorities to a home in the 5800 block of Hamner Avenue in Eastvale, also known as Swan Lake.

Authorities served a search warrant for the home and the vehicle at that location on Tuesday, where they found several pieces of stolen mail and other items linking the suspects to the theft, deputies said.

Gomez-Nunes and Avila were ultimately taken into custody.

Authorities encouraged residents concerned about mail theft to enroll in the U.S. Postal Service’s Informed Delivery, a free notification service that allows users to preview images of their mail scheduled for delivery, as well as manage packages that are expected to arrive. Informed Delivery also allows users to take action before important items are delivered.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-955-2600.