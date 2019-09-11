2 Killed in Shooting at Palm Desert Resort Community, Suspect Detained

Posted 6:41 PM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:43PM, September 11, 2019
The entrance to the Desert Breeze resort community in Palm Desert, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Two people died and a suspect was being held following a shooting at a gated resort community in Palm Desert on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Few details were initially available regarding the shooting, which was reported about 1:55 p.m. in the 43000 block of Calle Los Brisas, within the Desert Breeze resort community, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials said via social media.

The victims were initially described only as two adults. A suspect, described as an “adult male,” was in custody.

No further details were available Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information can reach the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 800-950-2444. Tips may also be submitted online.

