3 People in Unknown Condition After Domestic Violence Shooting in Northridge Home: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three gunshot victims are in unknown condition following a domestic violence shooting in Northridge on Wednesday morning, according to LAPD.

Officers were dispatched to the 9600 block of Vanalden Avenue shortly before 9:15 a.m. after receiving a call of shots fired involving a family member, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee.

Three people have been confirmed down, according to LAPD Officer Jader Chavez. He said first responders have requested ambulances for the three victims, all of whom were found with gunshot wounds.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

LAPD characterized the incident as a domestic violence shooting.

"The incident is contained and there is no danger to the community at this time," the department tweeted.

It was not immediately known whether police were still searching for the shooter.

The shooting prompted a massive response from LAPD and the Los Angeles Fire Department, Sky5 video showed. Crime scene tape surrounded a single-story residence on the block where police were investigating.

People have been asked to avoid the area of Vanalden between Plummer and Lassen streets amid the active investigation.

Sadly a domestic involved shooting inside a home is confirmed. The incident is contained and there is no danger to the community at this time. The 9600 block of Vanalden will be blocked off until the crime scene investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/X1d9gneBlS — LAPD Devonshire (@LAPDDevonshire) September 11, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.