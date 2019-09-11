Suspect in Custody Following Pursuit Through Los Angeles Area

Authorities arrested a driver who led them on a chase that started and ended in Burbank on Wednesday night.

Initial reports from the scene indicated Burbank Police Department officers first tried to pull over the car when the driver attempted to ram at least one officer and sped off.

After the chase led through several L.A. County cities, it came to an end on the 5 Freeway near the Olive Avenue offramp, where the suspect exited his car.

Footage from Sky5 showed the suspect being shot with a less-lethal round before being seized by officers.

CHP officers have taken the suspect into custody with the use of a less-lethal round pic.twitter.com/WTNa7ywzGb — KTLA (@KTLA) September 12, 2019