Bell Gardens Man Pleads No Contest in Beating Death of His Wife While Their 4-Year-Old Child Was Present

A 34-year-old man pleaded no contest in the 2017 beating death of his wife in their Bell Gardens home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Michael Robles pleaded no contest to one county of second-degree murder on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Robles is accused of beating his wife, 28-year-old Azelea Villareal, to death on July 5, 2017 at their home in the 6200 block of Lanto Street in Bell Gardens.

Paramedics at the scene found Villareal with multiple injuries, prosecutors said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died the next day.

An investigation revealed Villareal was struck multiple times, at times while she was unconscious.

Their 4-year-old child was present during the attack, prosecutors said.

Robles is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7. He faces 15 years to life in prison.