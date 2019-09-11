Best Sugar Cookie Recipe Ever With ‘Cookie Class’ Author Jenny Keller

Posted 11:05 AM, September 11, 2019, by

Celebrity baker, author and entrepreneur Jenny Keller joined us live with a preview of her newest book - Cookie Class  - 120 Irresistible Decorating Ideas for Any Occasion. Inspired by the baker’s Seattle-based Jenny Cookies Bake Shop’s sold-out cookie class, the Cookie Class book will feature recipes for delicious essentials: an update to the best sugar cookie ever recipe, along with other cookie recipes, as well as her no-fail, easy tried and true basic buttercream icing. For more info on Jenny Keller and to pre-order the book, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.