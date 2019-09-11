Celebrity baker, author and entrepreneur Jenny Keller joined us live with a preview of her newest book - Cookie Class - 120 Irresistible Decorating Ideas for Any Occasion. Inspired by the baker’s Seattle-based Jenny Cookies Bake Shop’s sold-out cookie class, the Cookie Class book will feature recipes for delicious essentials: an update to the best sugar cookie ever recipe, along with other cookie recipes, as well as her no-fail, easy tried and true basic buttercream icing. For more info on Jenny Keller and to pre-order the book, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.
Best Sugar Cookie Recipe Ever With ‘Cookie Class’ Author Jenny Keller
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 3rd, 2019
-
Suspension Lifted on Boxer Who Planted Kiss on Reporter After Costa Mesa Match
-
Plant-Based Chef Rachel Carr Shares Recipes from ‘Modern Raw’
-
NorCal Doctor Accused of Opioid Overprescription Charged With Murder in 4 Patient Deaths
-
Healthy Snack Ideas to Refuel Your Kids With Cooking Instructor Pamela Salzman
-
-
New Cookbook ‘Kooking With Kelli’, Southern Family Meals With Kelli Ferrell
-
Pastry Chef, Restaurateur Nicole Rucker Shares New Cookbook: ‘Dappled- Baking Recipes for Fruit Lovers’
-
‘Beloved’ Author Toni Morrison, the First Black Woman to Receive the Nobel Literature Prize, Dies at 88
-
French Laundry, Chef Thomas Keller Sued for Alleged Sex Discrimination
-
Control Your Sugar Cravings With Sweetkick
-
-
Hatch Chile Recipes With Food Blogger Kimlai Yingling
-
Famous Chef Thomas Keller’s Restaurant Group Found Not Guilty of Pregnancy Discrimination
-
Lazarus Lynch’s Modern Spin on Soul Food, New Cookbook ‘Son of a Southern Chef’