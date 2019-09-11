Best Sugar Cookie Recipe Ever With ‘Cookie Class’ Author Jenny Keller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity baker, author and entrepreneur Jenny Keller joined us live with a preview of her newest book - Cookie Class - 120 Irresistible Decorating Ideas for Any Occasion. Inspired by the baker’s Seattle-based Jenny Cookies Bake Shop’s sold-out cookie class, the Cookie Class book will feature recipes for delicious essentials: an update to the best sugar cookie ever recipe, along with other cookie recipes, as well as her no-fail, easy tried and true basic buttercream icing. For more info on Jenny Keller and to pre-order the book, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.