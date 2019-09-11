Body Found Beneath High-Voltage Lines at Griffith Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The body of a man was found Wednesday afternoon beneath a tower supporting high-voltage power lines in Griffith Park, just north of the Los Angeles Zoo, officials said.

The body was discovered just before 1 p.m. along the 5600 block of Zoo Drive, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Authorities initially said the death was suspected to be due to electrocution. But after additional investigation, a cause of death was not yet clear, "as there was no witness, bystander, or family member present to shed light on this information," Prange said.

" Due to the steep grade at this remote location of the body recovery and the high voltage transmission wires above the victim, an air (operations) hoist has been determined to be too hazardous," Prange said. Firefighters on the ground were working to retrieve the victim, hampered by steep terrain and poison oak.

No description of the victim was available.