Cal State Fullerton Police Say Student’s Rape Did Not Occur on Campus

A student who reported being raped in a Cal State Fullerton parking garage elevator was not attacked on campus, and the case is being turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

“We absolutely believe this rape did occur,” Cal State Fullerton police Capt. Scot Willey said at a news conference. “We do not believe it occurred at Cal State Fullerton.”

Police said the student had been on campus on Tuesday, when the alleged attack was reported to have occurred shortly after midnight, but investigators did not find anything in the surveillance footage consistent with the student’s report that it happened in a university elevator.

“After further investigation, it was discovered that the reported incident did not occur at Cal State Fullerton,” Chief Raymund Aguirre said. “We will continue to work with the survivor to provide her with the resources she may need.”

When investigators found inconsistencies in the student’s report, they interviewed her again and she told them that the rape did not happen on campus, according to police.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun told KTLA the rape occurred somewhere in Yorba Linda.

Willey said campus police were not releasing details so as not the jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

Authorities earlier described the assailant as a 25-year-old white man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown hair, a small mole near his right eye and light blue or green eyes, police said.

He was wearing a plain, navy blue T-shirt and black shorts, according to authorities.

The university said they will continue providing the student with support.

“This university stands behind her,” Willey said.

“We absolutely do believe that this rape did occur.”Although they believe she misled them about where it occurred,CSUF police still believe student was a rape victim. @OCSheriff now has case since it’s now believed rape happened in Yorba Linda,not on campus @KTLA pic.twitter.com/8T8LMV4RUm — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) September 12, 2019

33.870365 -117.924212