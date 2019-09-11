× California Could Soon Ban Sale of New Fur Products Under Bill Sent to Gov. Newsom

New fur coats and mink shawls could soon face extinction in California.

State lawmakers in the Assembly on Wednesday gave final approval to legislation that would outlaw new items made from the fur of undomesticated animals, including mink, rabbit and coyote. If signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California would be the first state in the nation to ban the sale of new fur products.

Long worn as emblems of wealth, mink coats and other fur products have been increasingly shunned as symbols of cruelty at a time of increasing reverence for wildlife and animal rights.

Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) said she authored the bill because of “overwhelming evidence” of inhumane practices in the fur industry and the availability of fashionable alternatives.

