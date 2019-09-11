× California Legislature Approves Statewide Cap on Rent Hike in Bill That Would Affect Millions of Tenants

Tenants across California will for the first time have protections against how much landlords can increase their rents after legislators on Wednesday narrowly approved a measure to cap annual rent hikes.

Under Assembly Bill 1482, most yearly rent increases over the next decade will be limited to 5% plus inflation and tenants will receive protections against being evicted without cause. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who brokered the deal that led to its passage, must still sign the bill for the rent caps to take effect on Jan. 1.

In passing the legislation, California will become the third state to advance comprehensive limits on rents this year, following Oregon and New York. California’s rent cap will be more restrictive than Oregon’s — though Oregon’s doesn’t expire after 10 years — but elements of New York’s proposal, which limits how much landlords can increase rents when new tenants move in, are stronger.

The move came after less than a year after California voters decisively rejected a ballot initiative that would have allowed cities and counties to impose much stricter versions of local rent controls.

