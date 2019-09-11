California Legislature Approves Statewide Cap on Rent Hike in Bill That Would Affect Millions of Tenants

Posted 4:27 PM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, September 11, 2019
A large "rent" banner is posted on the side of an apartment building on June 15, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A large "rent" banner is posted on the side of an apartment building on June 15, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tenants across California will for the first time have protections against how much landlords can increase their rents after legislators on Wednesday narrowly approved a measure to cap annual rent hikes.

Under Assembly Bill 1482, most yearly rent increases over the next decade will be limited to 5% plus inflation and tenants will receive protections against being evicted without cause. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who brokered the deal that led to its passage, must still sign the bill for the rent caps to take effect on Jan. 1.

In passing the legislation, California will become the third state to advance comprehensive limits on rents this year, following Oregon and New York. California’s rent cap will be more restrictive than Oregon’s — though Oregon’s doesn’t expire after 10 years — but elements of New York’s proposal, which limits how much landlords can increase rents when new tenants move in, are stronger.

The move came after less than a year after California voters decisively rejected a ballot initiative that would have allowed cities and counties to impose much stricter versions of local rent controls.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.