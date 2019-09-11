Carson Man Found Guilty of Killing Wife After She Served Him Divorce Papers: DA

A 69-year-old Carson man was found guilty Tuesday of killing his wife after she served him divorce papers, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Benjamin Ramirez, 69, of Carson, was convicted with first-degree murder in the killing of his wife of more than 40 years, authorities said.

The victim, Fely Ramirez, 67, served her husband with the divorce papers at their home on the afternoon of Oct. 5, 2018, and then stayed to talk.

The man then shot her in the chest and head with a handgun and fled, according to the Attorney’s Office.

Her family found her dead at the couple’s home in the 900 block of East Joel Street the next day.

Witnesses told deputies at the time that they saw the husband driving away from the home the day of the killing, and he became a person of interest in the case, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Ramirez was found and arrested the next day, but was released from custody two days later due to insufficient evidence to support the charges, according to county inmate records.

The man was then arrested again 11 days later, on Oct. 18, 2018, and booked at a los Angeles jail on no bail, records show.

Ramirez faces 50 years to life in state prison, according to the DA’s office. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 1 at a Los Angeles court.

KTLA’s Brian Day contributed to this report.