Divers Resume Search for Final Missing Victim of Boat Fire That Killed 34 People Off Santa Cruz Island

Posted 12:37 PM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:26PM, September 11, 2019
The salvage operation to raise the dive boat Conception off coast of Santa Cruz Island has been temporarily suspended.(Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)

Authorities say divers have resumed a search for the final missing victim who perished in a boat fire off the Southern California coast.

The victim is one of 34 who died at sea last week near Santa Cruz Island. Five of the Conception’s six crew members survived after multiple attempts to save the others who were trapped below deck.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney says salvage efforts to recover the Conception also resumed Wednesday after being suspended Saturday due to bad weather conditions and safety concerns.

A criminal investigation of the fire is being handled by the Coast Guard, FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

Authorities have said the victims, 21 women and 13 men from 16 to 62 years old, appear to have died from smoke inhalation.

