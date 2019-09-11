× DMV Center in Granada Hills Moving to Pacoima

The Department of Motor Vehicles driver’s license processing center in Granada Hills is moving to Pacoima, the agency announced Wednesday.

The center at 16201 San Fernando Mission Blvd. will close on Sept. 27, 2019, and a new office will open at 11623 Glenoaks Blvd. on Oct. 7, 2019, the DMV said.

The center in Pacoima will offer driver’s license and identification card services, and customers can also apply for a REAL ID at the location.

REAL ID cards or valid passports will be required for domestic travel within the United States starting Oct. 1, 2020.

To apply for the cards, customers will have to visit a DMV office and provide proof of identity, such as a passport or birth certificate, as well as their social security number and proof of residency, like a utility bill or bank statements.

The DMV recommended that community members visit centers in Arleta, Van Nuys, Newhall and Winnetka until the opening of the new center in Pacoima.