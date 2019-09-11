Domestic Violence Charge Dropped Against S.C. Woman Who Was Once Held Captive by Serial Killer

Prosecutors have dropped a domestic violence charge against a South Carolina woman who survived being held captive by a convicted serial killer.

Kala Brown is seen in an undated Facebook photo distributed when she went missing in 2016.

The Greenville News reports prosecutors dismissed charges against Kala Brown and her boyfriend last week after finding they couldn’t be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Brown told authorities she punched her boyfriend in the face after he “bucked” her with his chest during an argument in July.

Brown’s earlier partners died violently.

Authorities ruled that her fiance killed himself in February with a self-inflicted stab wound to the chest.

Brown went missing in 2016 and was found chained in a shipping container by Todd Kohlhepp, who eventually admitted to killing seven people including Brown’s boyfriend.

