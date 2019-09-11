Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Fatally Striking Pedestrian in Moreno Valley

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he struck and killed a pedestrian in Moreno Valley on Tuesday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Roben Noujaim, of Moreno Valley, was arrested after the crash around 7:45 p.m. near Graham Street and Old Valley Drive.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to find the male pedestrian with major injuries. Deputies said he died at the scene.

Authorities did not provide further details.

The crash is still under investigation.