Hesperia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Possession, Distribution of Child Pornography

Investigators arrested a Hesperia man Wednesday after allegedly finding him in possession of more than 600 images depicting child pornography, authorities said.

Brian Jay Nelson, 33, was booked on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography, according to Fontana Police Department Officer Daniel Romero.

The investigation began last month when investigators from the Fontana PD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force learned Nelson had been trading in he illicit images online, the officer said.

Fontana police showed up at the suspect’s Hesperia home on Wednesday morning with a search warrant, police said.

“Suspect Brian Jay Nelson was found to be in possession of numerous files depicting graphic child pornography totaling in excess of 600 images and videos on his cellular telephone,” Romero said.

During the service of the search warrant, the suspect’s family was very uncooperative ,”until they discovered the nature of the investigation,” Romero said.

Bail for Nelson was set at $75,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Friday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.