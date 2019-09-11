× High School Student in Orange Dies After Suffering Major Injuries in On-Campus Golf Cart Crash

A student at a high school in Orange died this week after suffering major injuries in a golf cart crash on campus, district officials said Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Monday at El Modena High School, located at 3920 E. Spring St., according to a letter sent to parents by the Orange Unified School District.

The student, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with major injuries, where he later died.

The student was being supervised by an aide, who apparently tried to stop him from driving the golf cart, school district officials said in a statement to KTLA Wednesday.

It is unclear where on campus the crash occurred or at what time.

“We take student safety very seriously and maintain appropriate supervision when students are on campus,” the statement reads.

No other students were injured during the incident, and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation, the statement said. School officials said they are working closely with law enforcement.

In the letter to parents, officials called the incident an “unimaginable tragedy.”

“This was a young man who had his entire life ahead of him, and we are heartbroken by this incident,” the letter states.

A team of school psychologists are available on campus after the incident.

“We are struggling to find the words to convey the shock and heartbreak we are all feeling,” the letter to parents reads. “Nevertheless, we mourn this loss together, as one community that has so often demonstrated strength, resilience, faith and compassion.”