Homeless Woman Charged After Allegedly Trying to Kill Man by Lighting Him on Fire at South L.A. Encampment

A homeless woman has been charged after allegedly trying to kill a man by lighting him on fire at a South Los Angeles encampment last week, officials said Wednesday.

Shalonda Christine Shaw, 23, faces one count each of attempted murder and assault with caustic chemicals, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. She is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Shaw allegedly poured gasoline from a container onto a 36-year-old man and set him on fire along the 1600 block of West Slauson Boulevard in the Harvard Park neighborhood on Sept. 6.

The victim suffered burns on 30% of his body, including his hands, feet and legs, authorities said after the attack. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

A 27-year-old woman was also injured after some of the gasoline landed on her, according to the DA’s office.

Los Angeles Police Department officers eventually found Shaw based on witness descriptions and she was arrested.

The motive behind the incident is unknown.

She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.