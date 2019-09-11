Homicide Detectives Investigate After Human Skeletal Remains Found in Angeles National Forest Above Monrovia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in the Angeles National Forest.

Investigators responded to mile marker 46.60 in the forest about 12:25 p.m. to follow up, officials said in a news release. The area is above Monrovia.

Authorities did not indicate what the condition of the remains are or who found them.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a patrol vehicle waiting along a road. Nearby, the remains appeared to be bones around pants and a belt.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information about the remains can contact the sheriff's department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.