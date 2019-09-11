Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Louisiana Man in Riverside

A Los Angeles man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a Louisiana man in Riverside, authorities said Wednesday.

Daniel Bowman, 22, of Los Angeles, was arrested on Sept. 6 on suspicion of killing 23-years-old Manuel Mukes of New Orleans, Louisiana, the Riverside Police Department said.

Mukes was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Mission Inn Avenue and Orange Street at about 2 a.m. Aug. 18 and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries hours later, police said.

Detectives, with the help of a SWAT team, took Bowman into custody and he was booked into a detention center in Riverside.

A man described as an “associate of the suspect,” Deshean Jackson, 25, of Carson, was also arrested and booked on parole violation charges, authorities said.

Both Jackson and Bowman are being held without bail, according to police.

A motive for the shooting was unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Brett Stennett at 951-353-7213 or Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7138. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov

33.980601 -117.375494