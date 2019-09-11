Midcentury Modern Homeless Shelter Rises in Abandoned Hollywood Library

A women’s shelter opened Tuesday in a restored Midcentury Modern library building in Hollywood, continuing the trend of converting distinctive structures to take homeless people off the sagging entertainment community’s streets.

The 30-bed facility on Gardner Street below Sunset Boulevard brings to seven the number of new L.A. homeless shelters, and 377 beds, since Mayor Eric Garcetti’s A Bridge Home program launched last year.

The mayor had called for at least 15 shelters throughout the city, and 1,500 beds, by this year. Hollywood, with a homeless population of 2,500, second only to downtown, is emerging as a shelter hub.

A 64-bed crisis housing facility for women opened in November in the former Hollywood Studio Club, a 1926 Mediterranean landmark designed by Hearst Castle architect Julia Morgan.

