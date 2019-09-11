× Moreno Valley Chiropractor Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Battery After Second Investigation

A chiropractor in Moreno Valley has been arrested on suspicion of sexual battery after a second investigation, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies from the Moreno Valley Riverside County Sheriff’s Department station responded to a report of a sexual battery at a chiropractors office last September.

Investigators were unable to find sufficient evidence to arrest the chiropractor involved in the allegation, officials said.

On July 25, deputies again responded to a report of a sexual battery at the same chiropractic office, located along the 23000 block of Alessandro Boulevard.

This time, an investigation found enough evidence to arrest Dr. Sam Khumooro, 52, of Eastvale, officials said.

Details about the alleged battery were not released Wednesday.

It is unclear when Khumooro was arrested, but he was booked on suspicion of sexual battery.

Investigators believe that the incident is not isolated and are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of Khumooro to investigators at 951- 486-6793.