One of the Biggest Esports Organizations Will Build $13-Million Esports Training Center in Playa Vista

One of the biggest esports organizations in the world will begin construction Tuesday on a 25,000-square-foot training center in Playa Vista.

The $13-million facility is slated to be completed by February 2020 and will be the home of Team SoloMid (TSM), which fields players and esports teams competing in popular video games such as “League of Legends,” “Fortnite,” “Apex Legends,” “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (PUBG), “Hearthstone,” “Super Smash Bros.,” “Rocket League” and others.

Currently TSM players and staff are spread out around the world with their “League of Legends” team based in Santa Monica, their PUBG team living in Europe and other players and staff working out of various WeWork locations.

“League of Legends” is the most popular title in the billion-dollar world of competitive gaming and TSM’s “League of Legends” team won six of the first 10 splits of the North American League of Legends Championship Series, essentially making them the Lakers or Warriors in that space.

