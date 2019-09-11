Police Seek Additional Victims of Man Suspected in L.A. County Sexual Assaults

Police are searching for more victims of a man suspected of sexually assaulting at least two females in the Los Angeles County area.

Allen Dante Villarreal was arrested on May 9 after being identified through his DNA for at least two sexual assaults in the San Fernando Valley, The Los Angeles Police Department stated in a recent news release.

One alleged assault involved a minor in the Topanga area in 2018. The other took place in 2019 in the North Hollywood area.

The victims’ ages ranged between 15 and 23 years old, according to the Sept. 6 news release.

He was also named as a suspect in the 2012 sexual assault of a minor in the state of Ohio.

Investigators believe Villarreal was a transient at various times over the past few years and was known to frequent the Santa Monica, Hollywood, San Fernando Valley, Compton, Carson and West Los Angeles areas.

Police are asking that anyone with information about Villarreal, or who may have been victimized by him, please come forward.

Authorities said he would often contact strangers on the street and then sexually assault them at a later time.

Villarreal recently added a tattoo to his face but did not have one during the suspected sexual assaults. He also has been known to have short hair or short dreadlock style haircuts.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department at 818-754-8429. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.