Remembering 9-11 with Kimmy Chedel | Frank Buckley Interviews

Kimmy Chedel’s late husband Frank Doyle, 39, was the head of equity trading at a firm in the World Trade Center’s south tower on September 11, 2001. He was on the 89th floor when the tower was hit by United Airlines Flight 175 which had been hijacked by terrorists. Frank died when the south tower collapsed. Kimmy lost her husband and their children Zoe, 2, and Garrett,1, lost their father. In the wake of Frank’s death, Kimmy created Team Frank in 2002 to honor him through a series of athletic events and challenges. In 2017, Team Frank Africa was created to build pre-schools in remote areas of Africa.

During this podcast, Kimmy Chedel discusses the events of 9/11 and how she experienced it, she reveals what kept her going after that horrible day, and how it was important that her children learned about who their father was. Kimmy also tells us why it was so important for her to create Team Frank and Team Frank Africa.