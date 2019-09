A roundup direct from Apple’s event in Cupertino. Details on the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and 7th generation iPad. Hands on impressions and when iOS 13 will hit your current device. Plus, your burning Apple iPhone 11 questions answered!

