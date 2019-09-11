× Student Takes Bullet in the Jaw in Boyle Heights Middle School; LAUSD Discloses Shooting 2 Weeks Later

A student was shot in the jaw on Aug. 27 at Hollenbeck Middle School in Boyle Heights, possibly struck by a bullet fired from off campus, an incident that Los Angeles school officials publicly acknowledged for the first time Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed the shooting after it was disclosed at a Tuesday school board meeting by Gil Gamez, the head of the school police officers union. Los Angeles police are investigating, a department spokesman said. The student is recovering.

After Gamez spoke to board members, The Times made immediate queries and School Police Chief Steven Zipperman quickly put together a written briefing for the Board of Education and released the document to The Times. An LAPD spokesman said the department agreed with the facts in Zipperman’s report.

“A student was standing in line at nutrition/lunch, when another student standing behind him mentioned he was bleeding near the ear/jaw area,” Zipperman wrote to the board. “The student apparently also felt ‘something’ strike him.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.