Suspect ID’d in 1972 Killing of 11-Year-Old Torrance Girl

Posted 9:50 AM, September 11, 2019, by

Authorities say they have identified a suspect in a cold case killing where an 11-year-old girl was kidnapped and slain in Southern California in 1972.

Torrance police say they will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the death of Terri Lynn Hollis 46 years ago.

Hollis disappeared from her Torrance home on Thanksgiving and her body, clad only in a T-shirt, was found the next day by fishermen on a cliff below the Pacific Coast Highway in Oxnard.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was in custody.

