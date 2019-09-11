× Trail of Blood Leads to Discovery of Dead Person in Water Tank of Fontana Backyard

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Fontana after a trail of blood led a homeowner to a body in the water tank of his backyard on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased person was found around 8 a.m. in the 9100 block of Olive Street, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The homeowner told police he went outside in his backyard and located a blood trail, which led to a body face down in a water tank, said Daniel Romero, a spokesman for the department.

The deceased has not yet been identified, but the person did not have any connection to the home, according to Romero.

It was not immediately clear how the individual died, he said. The death is being investigated as suspicious.

Olive Street has been closed between Randall Avenue and Athol Street as authorities wait for the San Bernardino County coroner’s office to arrive and remove the body.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.