Victorville Man Sentenced in 2013 Bomb Plot Against Ex-Wife, His 2 Children

Posted 8:38 AM, September 11, 2019, by
redlands-bomb-under-car

Steven James Sunny accused of planting a bomb under his ex-wife's car. (Credit: Redlands PD)

A Victorville has been sentenced to 21 years to life for the attempted murder of his ex-wife and their two children by planting a pipe bomb under the family SUV.

The San Bernardino Sun reports before Steven James Sunny was sentenced Tuesday, he watched as his son, daughter and ex-wife gave statements about the 2013 attempt on their lives. His daughter called him a monster.

Prosecutors said Sunny devised the plot in a fit of anger over losing custody of the children.

The 34-year-old Sunny was convicted last month of three counts of attempted murder and five counts related to the pipe bomb.

His wife found the bomb under the SUV in the parking lot of a Redlands mall and reported it to authorities. It was designed to detonate by remote control.

