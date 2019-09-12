19-Year-Old College Student Killed in Northridge Murder-Suicide Remembered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mourners gathered Thursday to pay their respects to a 19-year-old Cal State University, Northridge sophomore who police said was fatally shot by his father, along with his mother, at the family's home on Wednesday before the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Michael Lertzman was killed in the double murder-suicide that took place about 9 a.m. in the 9600 block of Vanalden Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His mother, Sandra Lertzman, was also fatally shot. The gunman, Los Angeles Deputy City Attorney Eric Lertzman, then killed himself. Another female family member was shot at, but managed to escape by climbing out a window.

Fellow members of CSUN's Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity organized Thursday's vigil t the fraternity house.

