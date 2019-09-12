19-Year-Old College Student Killed in Northridge Murder-Suicide Remembered

Posted 10:42 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43PM, September 12, 2019

Mourners gathered Thursday to pay their respects to a 19-year-old Cal State University, Northridge sophomore who police said was fatally shot by his father, along with his mother, at the family's home on Wednesday before the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Mourners gather at Cal State University Northridge on Sept. 12, 2019, for a vigil for student Michael Lertzman, 19, who was shot to death in a double-murder suicide at his family's home in Northridge on Sept. 11, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Mourners gather at Cal State University Northridge on Sept. 12, 2019, for a vigil for student Michael Lertzman, 19, who was shot to death in a double-murder suicide at his family's home in Northridge on Sept. 11, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Michael Lertzman was killed in the double murder-suicide that took place about 9 a.m. in the 9600 block of Vanalden Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His mother, Sandra Lertzman, was also fatally shot. The gunman, Los Angeles Deputy City Attorney Eric Lertzman, then killed himself. Another female family member was shot at, but managed to escape by climbing out a window.

Fellow members of CSUN's Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity organized Thursday's vigil t the fraternity house.

Michael Lertzman, 19, of Northridge, pictured in a photo at a candlelight vigil at Cal State University, Northridge on Sept. 12, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Michael Lertzman, 19, of Northridge, pictured in a photo at a candlelight vigil at Cal State University, Northridge on Sept. 12, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 12, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.