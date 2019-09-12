A Labor of Love with Sara Welch | The News Director’s Office

KTLA reporter Sara Welch joins Jason and Bobby in the Office. She talks about the journey that took her from the second smallest news market in the country to the second largest. She also tells the story about how she met her husband, and shares her love dogs. Sara also opens up about her dramatic pregnancy and its aftermath after her son Bo was born just 28 weeks into her pregnancy.

