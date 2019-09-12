× Boyle Heights Parents Wonder Why It Took 2 Weeks to Find Out a Boy Was Shot at School

Even though police immediately began looking for evidence of a shooting on or near Hollenbeck Middle School in Boyle Heights in late August, it took two weeks for school officials to acknowledge that a bullet had struck a student on campus, raising concerns Wednesday about the notification process among some parents.

A bullet that Los Angeles police say appeared to have been fired from off campus lodged in the jaw of a boy as he stood in the lunch line on Aug. 27. On Sept. 10 school district officials clearly conveyed to parents that he was wounded on campus and that he’d been hit by a bullet.

The information was released after a police union leader disclosed it first at a public school board meeting earlier in the day.

The student, who was not identified, is recovering and back in school. But that has not resolved the matter for some parents who question the district’s handling of the incident.

34.029789 -118.211726