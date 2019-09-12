Burned Body Found in Van Nuys Encampment After Multiple Fire Attacks on L.A. Homeless

A burned body was found at a homeless encampment in Van Nuys on Tuesday morning, coming on the heels of a series of fire-related attacks in recent weeks that have stirred panic and fear among the city’s homeless, authorities said.

Cmdr. Alan Hamilton, the second-in-command at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau, said the body was found stuffed in a shopping cart near Victory and Balboa boulevards around 8 a.m. The body of the victim, who has not been identified, was severely burned, Hamilton said.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim was homeless, though Hamilton said the body was “recovered in an area where transients are known to encamp.”

LAPD spokesman Tony Im said the body was found on a bike path near Lake Balboa Park and the Sepulveda Basin, where collections of tents often are spotted.

