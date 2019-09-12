Coast Guard Prepares to Raise Dive Boat Following Fatal Fire Off Santa Cruz Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coast Guard officials said they expect to raise the Conception from the sea floor off of Santa Cruz Island Thursday.

The recovery and tow efforts would begin at “first light,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday night.

The dive boat sank in about 65 feet of water after it caught fire on Labor Day, killing all 33 passengers and one crew member.

The body of the last missing victim was recovered by a dive team on Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The Conception Incident Unified Command is relieved to report that search and recovery efforts today were successful in locating the last missing victim. DNA testing is still being conducted to confirm identities of 7 of the 34 victims recovered.#conception — SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) September 11, 2019

The tweet stated that DNA tests were still ongoing to identify seven of the victims.

Investigators said the victims, consisting of 21 women and 13 men, appear to have died from smoke inhalation.

Although the cause of the fire has not been determined, the Coast Guard issued new safety recommendations Wednesday. Those recommendations include limiting the unsupervised charging of lithium-ion batteries and the use of power strips and extension cords.

Owners and operators were also asked to review emergency duties with the crew and identify emergency escapes and lifesaving equipment onboard.

Five crew members who survived the fire told investigators they made multiple attempts to save the people trapped below deck.

Investigations by the FBI, Coast Guard and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles are expected to take at least a year to complete.