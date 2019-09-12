Former Band Coach at Claremont High School Arrested After Allegedly Having ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Teenage Boy 

The former band coach of Claremont High School was arrested this week after allegedly having an “inappropriate relationship” with a teenage boy, officials said Thursday.

Daniel Gonzalez, 25, of Montclair, allegedly met the 17-year-old victim while the suspect worked at the school.

Gonzalez is accused of setting up to meet the teen at a location in Claremont about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Instead, he was met by Claremont police detectives and was taken into custody.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the inappropriate relationship, but said they had gotten information that it was occurring.

Gonzalez was booked on suspicion of child abuse and contact with a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, officials said. He was released after posting the $100,000 bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 10.

Police are looking for other potential victims. Anyone with information about Gonzalez can call 909-399-5411.