California Lawmakers Move to Keep Landlords From Refusing Low-Income Renters

California landlords would no longer be allowed to reject prospective tenants solely because they hold federal Section 8 housing vouchers under a bill passed by the state Legislature on Wednesday.

Should Gov. Gavin Newsom sign it, Senate Bill 329 would prohibit landlords from issuing blanket denials against the 300,000 Californians who receive the vouchers. The program provides the largest direct federal subsidy for low-income tenants.

State Sen. Holly Mitchell, the bill’s author, said bans on Section 8 tenants unfairly harm people of color and those who earn low incomes.

“Why do we continue to criminalize and penalize and have bias against people who are poor?” Mitchell said after the bill cleared the Senate.

