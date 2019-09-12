Man Charged After Allegedly Taking Photos up 4 Women’s Skirts While Working at College in Santa Clarita

A 21-year-old man has been charged after allegedly taking photos up four women’s skirts at a Santa Clarita college where he worked and was a student, officials announced Thursday.

Sebastian Barrales Raymundo, of Santa Clarita, faces four misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct by secretly photographing the undergarments of another person, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He allegedly took the photos at a college campus in Santa Clarita between April and June. One of the victims was described as a student.

Raymundo is a student at the school and also worked on campus, officials said.

Though officials did not disclose which school the incidents occurred, the Santa Clarita Signal reported that they occurred on the Master’s University campus.

The newspaper also reported that the suspect was arrested on June 12.

Raymundo is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday and faces two years in jail if convicted as charged.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Parks Bureau.