Man Dies 2 Days After Being Shot in Long Beach

A man died last week, two days after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a Long Beach alleyway, authorities said Thursday.

Dylan Baskins, 27, of Long Beach, succumbed to wounds suffered in a shooting that took place shortly after 11 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the area of Golden Avenue and Melrose Way, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

Officers first received reports of gunfire heard along the 400 block of Golden Avenue, next to Cesar E. Chavez Park, police said.

The officers soon found Baskins lying in an alleyway in the 700 block of West Melrose Way, suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso,” according to the police statement.

Paramedics took the badly wounded man to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

“Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives responded and immediately began their investigation,” the police statement said. Detectives were notified on Tuesday that Baskins died on Sept. 6.

“There is currently no suspect information and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time,” the statement said. “The shooting is being investigated as gang related and remains ongoing.”

Anyone with information was urged to contact Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.