Man Struck by Gunfire in Deputy Shooting in Santa Clarita, Sheriff's Department Says

A man was struck by gunfire in a deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies responded to reports of a person acting strangely at about 12:53 p.m. in the 25200 block of Rye Canyon Road and deputies opened fire at about 1 p.m., the department said.

The man’s condition is unknown.

The suspect has been detained, Deputy Grace Medrano told KTLA. It’s unclear what the man was suspected of doing at the time of the shooting, or what prompted the gunfire.

Northbound lanes of the Old Road at Rye Canyon Road are expected to stay closed for six hours, according to California Highway Patrol.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

SIGALERT IN SANTA CLARITA: NB THE OLD RD TO EB RYE CANYON RD BLOCKED SIX HOURS DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 12, 2019