Motorcycle Group Founder Says Deputies Trashed Their Party in Fresno County; 7 People Arrested, 43 Detained

Of those arrested, only Rey Rodriguez, left, and Stephen Meza, right, were accused of being gang members in possession of firearms. (Credit: Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

The Savage Assassins might look tough. Many are covered in tattoos and wear patches depicting a satanic figure. All drive big Harleys.

But the motorcycle group’s founder, J. Upton, says Fresno deputies are the savage ones.

Upton said deputies crashed a Savage Assassins party last weekend, damaging property and toting off personal belongings in their search for an armed felon. The Savage Assassins said they don’t know the wanted man.

Fresno sheriff’s officials said seven “affiliates of a motorcycle gang” were arrested and 43 were detained early Sunday morning after an hours-long standoff. Of those arrested, only Rey Rodriguez, 31, of Fresno and Stephen Meza, 58, of Tulare were accused of being gang members in possession of firearms.

