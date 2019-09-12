× Oxnard Man Convicted of Molesting 3 Underage Relatives Over 13 Years

An Oxnard man faces the possibility of more than 88 years in prison after he was convicted Thursday of molesting three young female relatives over the course of 13 years, officials said.

A Ventura County Superior Court jury found Salvador Banales, 69, guilty of five counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts upon children under 14, and two counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on children of 14 or 15 years old, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

The jury also found true the special allegations that Banales victimized multiple victims, engaged in substantial sexual conduct in two of the counts and that the statute of limitations had been extended.

“The crimes took place from 2005 through 2018 and involved two female family members who are now adults and a 12-year-old female relative,” according tot he statement.

Banales faces a maximum term of 88 years and 8 months to life in state prison when he returns to court for sentencing on Oct. 11, officials said.